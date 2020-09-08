Brown is listed as the No. 1 running back on the Rams' first unofficial depth chart of the 2020 season.

Brown's experience in the Rams offense must have won the day in L.A., but he could quickly lose his standing considering the pedigree of the backs behind him. Darrell Henderson, a 2019 third-round pick, is listed as the No. 2 RB, but his status for Week 1 is up in the air due to a strained hamstring. As for the No. 3 option, rookie second-rounder Cam Akers has received that honor. On Monday, coach Sean McVay told Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News that he intends to utilize a three-back rotation Sunday against the Cowboys, but "how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds." As a result, Brown may have a short leash Week 1 if he in fact gets the start.