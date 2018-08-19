Brown got the start in Saturday's preseason win over Oakland, taking seven carries for 22 yards and catching one pass for five yards.

The Rams sat most of their starters for a second straight week, wary of playing Todd Gurley and Co. against an Oakland team that they'll face again in Week 1 of the regular season. Brown didn't have a gain longer than six yards, but it's noteworthy that he's still working ahead of sixth-round rookie John Kelly, who took 18 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's game. Brown appears to be headed for another season as Gurley's top backup.