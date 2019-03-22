Rams' Malcolm Brown: Staying in Los Angeles
The Rams are matching Brown's two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet from the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The decision to use a low tender ultimately worked out in the Rams' favor, as they now have Brown under contract for two years at approximately the same cost as a second-round tender ($3.1 million) for one season. With C.J. Anderson unsigned and the draft still to come, Brown may eventually get some competition for the No. 2 running back spot -- a job that becomes rather interesting with the long-term stability of Todd Gurley's left knee now in question. Meanwhile, the Lions will need to look elsewhere in their search to add backfield depth behind Kerryon Johnson.
