Rams' Malcolm Brown: Stifled in loss to 49ers
Brown carried 11 times for 40 yards and did not receive a target during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the 49ers.
Brown led the team in carries in the absence of Todd Gurley (quadriceps), and despite racking up 35 yards on four consecutive carries during the Rams' first drive, he finished with rather modest numbers. He notably wasn't involved in the passing game at all, which likely limited the offense considering Gurley's regular involvement in that area when healthy. Los Angeles will face a much more favorable matchup on the road against the struggling Falcons next Sunday, and if Brown is called upon to make another start, he could fare much better.
