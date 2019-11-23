Play

Brown missed Friday's practice, still awaiting the birth of his child, 105.7 The Fan reports.

Brown missed a second consecutive day of practice but remains confident that he'll be able to play Monday night. Should Brown fail to come through on his promise, Darrell Henderson will see an increased workload against the red-hot Ravens.

