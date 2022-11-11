Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
With no practice yet under his belt this week due to a hamstring issue, Brown isn't in a great spot as the Rams prepare for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Cardinals. His status may clear up on Friday's injury report, but if Brown is limited or out this weekend, Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers will be L.A.'s running back duo for Week 10. Meanwhile, Kyren Williams (ankle) could be activated from injured reserve, and Ronnie Rivers is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.