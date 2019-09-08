Brown ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.

Brown was Los Angeles' spark for much of the game, showing some nice power while splitting carries with Todd Gurley, including two touchdown runs from inside the five. Gurley heated up in the second half and is still the more dangerous player, but Brown was impressive after finishing 2018 with 4.9 yards per carry -- the same average as Gurley. Sean McVay has preached the importance of running the ball and the health of Todd Gurley's knees have been a topic of conversation all offseason. That should add up to an uptick in opportunities for Brown as compared to last season.