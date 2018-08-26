Rams' Malcolm Brown: Struggles for running room
Brown rushed six times for 11 yards in the Rams' 21-20 preseason win over the Texans on Saturday.
Brown was notably outperformed by rookie John Kelly for a second straight week. The third-year pro has had a pedestrian preseason overall, and at this point, it's not inconceivable that Kelly could vault him on the depth chart with another standout effort in the exhibition finale. However, irrespective of who wins the top backup job to Todd Gurley, it's unlikely to lead to any appreciable fantasy production unless the latter suffers an injury.
