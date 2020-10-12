Brown rushed eight times for 30 yards during Sunday's 30-10 win over Washington. His lone reception went for a loss of six yards.

After pacing the Rams backfield in Week 4, Brown's production fell short of both Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers on Sunday. Henderson scored two touchdowns, and Akers rushed nine times for 61 yards -- including an impressive 42-yard run that highlighted the rookie's big-play ability. Add that both Henderson and Akers were priority selections for the Rams in the past two drafts, and Brown's outlook is all the more discouraging. However, he's likely to remain involved, which will probably make the Los Angeles backfield all the more difficult to project for fantasy managers for the foreseeable future. This week's offensive snap share had Henderson (29) lead the way with Brown (26) and Akers (13) following. Don't be surprised if it's close to a three-way timeshare next week against San Francisco.