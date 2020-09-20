Brown rushed 11 times for 47 yards in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Just a week removed from his big, two-touchdown outburst on Sunday Night Football, Brown was forced into a near-even timeshare, even as Cam Akers left the game early with a ribs injury. Brown received just three fewer touches than Darrell Henderson, a week after out-toucing him 21-3. It was Henderson, however, who piled up 121 yards and a score. Brown could still find his way to a handful of touches each week, but he's likely to see his role gradually reduced in favor of Henderson and - when he's healthy to return - Akers.