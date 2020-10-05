Brown carried the ball nine times for 27 yards and caught five of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

While the numbers weren't impressive. Brown out-touched and out-gained Darrell Henderson both on the ground and through the air in what turned out to be a defensive battle. The Rams' backfield remains volatile even before factoring in the potential return of Cam Akers (ribs), but there could be enough production to go around in Week 5 against a Washington defense that's given up multiple rushing TDs in three straight games.