Brown rushed 10 times for 40 yards and secured both targets for 17 yards in the Rams' 28-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Darrell Henderson left the contest for good with a thigh injury in the second quarter, which left Brown as the lead back in terms of carries the rest of the way. However, game script capped Brown's overall opportunities, and rookie Cam Akers also was afforded nine carries. Brown now has double-digit carries in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2, and he could be in for similar or greater opportunity if Henderson's injury lingers in Week 10 against the Seahawks following the Week 9 bye.