Rams' Malcolm Brown: Taking advantage of opportunities
Brown has impressed head coach Sean McVay early in training camp, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Brown has surprised his head coach, and McVay noted, "He's got a quiet confidence about himself, where he just goes about his business, very reliable, knows exactly what to do and how to do it." The undrafted free agent out of Texas rushed for just 39 yards on 18 carries -- 2.2 yard per tote -- last season, but with Lance Dunbar nursing a knee injury, Brown is building his case for a larger role in 2017.
