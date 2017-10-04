Brown rushed once for no gain and had a 14-yard reception in Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

It's been quiet for Brown since Week 1's seven-carry, one-touchdown outing. All seven of Brown's carries in Week 1 came in the second half, including six in the fourth, in what was a blow out. It should be assumed that with a game-breaking back like Todd Gurley, the ball will be in his hands provided the game is close. Brown's role is essentially as a fill-in and grinder late in blow outs.