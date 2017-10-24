Rams' Malcolm Brown: Totals 55 yards from scrimmage Week 7
Brown rushed 11 times for 48 yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.
Brown has averaged 4.6 yards per tote over the past two games and has probably shown enough over the course of the season to be considered the clear-cut handcuff to Todd Gurley. With Gurley the focal point of the offense, Brown offers no standalone fantasy value, but the No. 2 back would likely step into a significant role if Gurley were to ever miss time. As a result, Brown's viability as a bench stash increases as the season progresses. It's definitely important to note that Los Angeles is on a bye Week 8.
