Brown rushed three times for only seven yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.

The backup back was on the field for just 17 of Los Angeles' 66 offensive snaps and noticeably uninvolved. For comparison, Todd Gurley only rushed 14 times for 47 yards, so it was a quiet night for the Los Angeles rushing attack, but Brown has also now had consecutive weak fantasy performances after his two-touchdown showing in Week 1. Still, he should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings because of his upside in the event of a Gurley injury.