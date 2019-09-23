Rams' Malcolm Brown: Totals seven yards from scrimmage
Brown rushed three times for only seven yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.
The backup back was on the field for just 17 of Los Angeles' 66 offensive snaps and noticeably uninvolved. For comparison, Todd Gurley only rushed 14 times for 47 yards, so it was a quiet night for the Los Angeles rushing attack, but Brown has also now had consecutive weak fantasy performances after his two-touchdown showing in Week 1. Still, he should be owned in the majority of fantasy settings because of his upside in the event of a Gurley injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...