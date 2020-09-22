Brown underwent surgery on the broken left pinkie finger he sustained in Sunday's 37-19 win over the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After headlining the Los Angeles backfield in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Brown (11 carries for 47 yards) essentially split work with Darrell Henderson (12 carries for 81 yards) on Sunday, with the third option in the Rams' committee (Cam Akers) playing only three snaps before departing with separated rib cartilage. While Akers' availability for the Rams' Week 3 game in Buffalo remains up in the air, the injury Brown sustained didn't force him out early in Philadelphia and shouldn't result in him missing time. Assuming Brown proves in practices this week that ball security isn't an issue post-surgery, he should enter the matchup with the Bills minus an injury designation, but his workload may be difficult to predict after Henderson outperformed him Week 2.