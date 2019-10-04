Rams' Malcolm Brown: Uninvolved at CenturyLink Field
Brown rushed once for three yards and only played three offensive snaps during Thursday's 30-29 loss to Seattle.
This is the fourth consecutive game Brown has failed to move the fantasy needle, and he's accumulated just 61 rushing yards on 15 totes during that stretch. It's impossible to rely on him in most settings, and with more teams on byes over the coming weeks, it's not out of the question to cut the No. 2 back if needed.
