Coach Sean McVay considers Brown (ankle) doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

McVay expects Todd Gurley (quadriceps) to suit up, with Darrell Henderson also getting some work. It remains to be seen how the Rams list Brown on their final injury report, but it doesn't sound like he has any real chance to play.

