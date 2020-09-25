Brown (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Brown was held out of Wednesday's practice session after undergoing surgery on a broken left pinky finger, but the 27-year-old's return to unrestricted participation Thursday suggests there are no real concerns about his Week 3 availability. With Cam Akers (ribs) having missed back-to-back practices, Brown and Darrell Henderson could end up splitting the backfield work versus Buffalo on Sunday.

