Brown carried the ball five times for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-7 win over the Bears.

Coach Sean McVay finally let starter Todd Gurley eclipse the 20-touch mark in a pseudo must-win game, which led to Brown seeing just five touches in a hard-fought victory. The talented backup was able to vulture a touchdown away from Gurley, which serves more as a nuisance to the latter's fantasy owners rather than a true boost in fantasy value for Brown. The 26-year-old will stick in a change-of-pace role against the Ravens next Monday.