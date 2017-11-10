Brown is expected to log a multi-game absence due to an MCL injury, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.. However, Brown won't require surgery on the ailment.

Brown suffered the injury during Sunday's dominating win against the Giants. With Todd Gurley's direct backup out of commission, there's a chance Lance Dunbar (knee) is activated from the PUP list in advance of Sunday's matchup against the Texans. If the Rams don't deem Dunbar healthy, though, Justin Davis will have the first chance to spell Gurley this weekend.