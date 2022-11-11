Brown (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Brown's absence this weekend eliminates some of the clutter from the Rams backfield, which already includes Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams (ankle), who is expected to return from injured reserve to make his NFL debut Sunday. Though Brown has been a core special-teams contributor for the Rams when available this season, his already scarce opportunities out of the backfield could become even more limited moving forward now that Williams is part of the mix.