Brown failed to catch his only target and didn't receive a carry during Thursday's 24-3 win over New England. He played just six offensive snaps.

Rookie Cam Akers started and gashed the Patriots early and often Thursday, and there weren't many opportunities left over for Brown or sophomore Darrell Henderson. Since scoring two touchdowns in Week 10 against Seattle, the veteran Brown has only rushed nine times for 21 yards and caught four passes for 53 yards over the past four games. Those numbers don't tilt the fantasy scales, and with Akers appearing set to handle a hefty weekly workload, there probably won't be many opportunities for Brown moving forward. Additionally, Henderson probably profiles as a better change-of-pace option. At this stage of the game, Brown's value is dependent on finding the end zone, and he's probably not even first in line for red-zone or short-yardage carries.