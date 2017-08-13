Brown had five carries for 25 yards and caught one pass for eight yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Brown was a clear No. 2 in the pecking order, working behind Todd Gurley and ahead of undrafted rookie Justin Davis, who gained 70 yards on nine carries. With Lance Dunbar (knee) out indefinitely, Brown has emerged as a clear favorite for the second spot on the depth chart, though it seems Gurley is in line for passing-down work in Dunbar's absence. The Rams seem to be preparing Gurley for a role as a three-down workhorse.