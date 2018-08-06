Rams' Marcus Martin: Lands deal with Rams
Martin signed a contract with the Rams on Sunday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Martin went undrafted out of DII's Slippery Rock this spring after racking up an NCAA record 56 sacks throughout his collegiate career. Not even close to being a lock to make the final roster, Martin will likely need to impress on special teams in order to stick in LA.
