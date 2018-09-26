Peters (calf) is likely a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Vikings, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Peters injured his calf during Sunday's win over the Chargers and was originally expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Per the report, however, head coach Sean McVay said that Peters has taken positive steps and could be active Thursday versus the Vikings. If he's able to play, Peters' presence will be a huge boost to a Rams' defense that will be without Aqib Talib (ankle) for a significant amount of time.