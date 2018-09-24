Peters is believed to have a calf strain and could be out for 2-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The good news is that initial tests don't show any ligament damage, though Peters will still need an MRI to confirm that he avoided a severe injury. The Rams are suddenly looking quite thin at an obvious position of strength, as Aqib Talib (ankle) also suffered an injury during Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers. It'll be good news for Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen if the Rams are forced to play without their top two cornerbacks in Thursday's highly anticipated NFC showdown.