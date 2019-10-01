Peters was cleared from the concussion protocol but appeared on Monday's estimated practice report as a full participant due to a "face" injury, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Peters took a shot to the helmet in the midst of picking off the Bucs' Jameis Winston on Sunday, entering the aforementioned protocol and remaining sidelined thereafter. While he wasn't diagnosed with a concussion, Peters instead has a "laceration," per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. The issue apparently won't impact Peters' practice reps in advance of Thursday's visit to Seattle.