Peters logged 78 snaps in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, finishing the game with four tackles and an interception.

Peters picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the endzone for his second interception of 2019, but it wasn't enough Sunday. The loss to San Francisco was LA's third straight defeat after beginning the season 3-0. Before Sunday, the Rams had not lost three straight games in the Sean McVay era.

