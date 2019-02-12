Rams' Marcus Peters: Facing fifth-year option
Peters is scheduled to play 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Peters fell shy of expectations in his first season with the Rams, enduring an ugly stretch of play from late September through early November. His struggles may have been related to a Week 3 calf injury, and he did play much better toward the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. With so many other star players warranting large contracts, it isn't clear if the Rams will try to sign the 26-year-old cornerback to a long-term deal. Their starting corner on the other side, Aqib Talib, is also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019 campaign.
