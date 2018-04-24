Rams' Marcus Peters: Has option picked up
The Rams picked up Peters' fifth-year option Tuesday, keeping him under contract through 2019.
This was fully expected ever since the team agreed to trade for Peters in late February. He has 21 career interceptions, which is the most of any NFL player since the young defensive back entered the league as a first-round pick in 2015. Peters is expected to line up as a starting corner alongside Aqib Talib as part of a revamped Los Angeles secondary.
