Play

Peters was checked for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and didn't return, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

As Peters was entering the end zone after picking off Jameis Winston's pass, he was met with a violent hit that clearly hurt him. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol quickly with a Thursday night game versus the Seahawks on tap.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories