Peters said Wednesday that he feels 100 percent healthy, Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Peters suffered a calf injury in Week 3 against the Chargers but didn't miss action in Weeks 4 or 5. The 2015 first-round pick was on the wrong end of big-play touchdowns in Week 5 against the Seahawks, which prompted questions about his health. Peters shut those rumors down Wednesday saying, "What do you want me to say? I feel 100 percent? Yeah, I do. I feel 100 percent." Peters appears good to go for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

