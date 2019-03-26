Coach Sean McVay said Peters is in the Rams' long-term plans, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports. "I think, his ability to take the accountability but then also respond and get it corrected with (defensive backs coaches Aubrey Pleasant and Ejiro Evero), who do an excellent job of correcting and addressing some of those issues," McVay mentioned.

McVay is referencing Peters' turnaround from a horrid first half of the 2018 season. After a 45-35 loss to the Saints in Week 9, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips altered the philosophy of the unit from one that attacked in man-to-man coverage to a read-and-react zone look. The latter played to Peters' strengths and back into the good graces of McVay and Rams management. Although Peters' interception total has decreased in each of his four campaigns -- from eight in 2015 to three in 2018 -- he'll be playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which oftentimes yields a fruitful season.