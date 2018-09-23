Rams' Marcus Peters: In walking boot
Peters was seen in a walking boot after Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
He was at least seen walking under his own power though the boot suggests he will be forced to miss some time. With Aqib Talib (ankle) also injured, the Rams are suddenly depleted at cornerback. Troy Hill will likely replace the 25-year-old if he is out for the matchup with the VIkings in Week 4.
