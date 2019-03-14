Rams' Marcus Peters: Limited options in LA
Peters' contract became fully guaranteed with Los Angeles on Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
With the new league year starting Wednesday, the Rams can stick with the original salary of $9.1 million, sign Peters to a new deal, or trade him to save his cap hit. Peters is currently on the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, and could conceivably hold out to negotiate a new contract. In 16 games last season, the 26-year-old made 43 tackles (33 solo) and had three interceptions.
