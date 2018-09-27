Peters (calf) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

As of Thursday morning, Peters was trending toward a DNP just four days removed from straining his calf, which was initially expected to force a 2-4 game absence. Instead, he took the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum three hours prior to kickoff for a workout, walking a lap, jogging another one and going through acceleration and change-of-direction drills, per Thiry. Peters apparently felt good enough for the team to keep him active, but it remains to be seen if he'll be in the starting lineup, per usual, or merely be on hand in the event of an emergency.

