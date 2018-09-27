Rams' Marcus Peters: Playing Thursday
Peters (calf) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
As of Thursday morning, Peters was trending toward a DNP just four days removed from straining his calf, which was initially expected to force a 2-4 game absence. Instead, he took the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum three hours prior to kickoff for a workout, walking a lap, jogging another one and going through acceleration and change-of-direction drills, per Thiry. Peters apparently felt good enough for the team to keep him active, but it remains to be seen if he'll be in the starting lineup, per usual, or merely be on hand in the event of an emergency.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...