Peters recorded six tackles during Thursday's 38-31 win over Minnesota.

The first-year Ram started the game and played all 74 defensive snaps. Obviously, the Minnesota passing attack had its way, as Kirk Cousins totaled 422 yards through the air, but fantasy owners and Los Angeles fans have to be thrilled that Peters was able to make an impact and play the entire game without a setback to the calf injury he suffered last week against the Chargers.

More News
Our Latest Stories