Rams' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Thursday
Peters (calf) is listed as questionable on the Ram's final injury report of Week 4, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Peters has not participated in practice since suffering a calf injury in Sunday's win over the Chargers, but has reportedly taken positive steps in his recovery. The star cornerback would be a notable boost to the Rams' secondary on Thursday Night Football, which will be without Aqib Talib (ankle) on for at least the next eight games. If Peters is sidelined for any amount of time, expect Troy Hill to step in as Los Angeles' starting left cornerback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times