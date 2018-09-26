Peters (calf) is listed as questionable on the Ram's final injury report of Week 4, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Peters has not participated in practice since suffering a calf injury in Sunday's win over the Chargers, but has reportedly taken positive steps in his recovery. The star cornerback would be a notable boost to the Rams' secondary on Thursday Night Football, which will be without Aqib Talib (ankle) on for at least the next eight games. If Peters is sidelined for any amount of time, expect Troy Hill to step in as Los Angeles' starting left cornerback.