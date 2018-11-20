Peters overcame a bout with cramps and returned to Monday's 54-51 win over the Chiefs, finishing with one tackle and an interception.

Peters played 71 of a possible 72 snaps in the contest, so he was apparently cleared to return to the game for the Rams' subsequent defensive series after exiting earlier in the third quarter. The offenses reigned supreme in a game in which the two clubs combined for 1,001 total yards and 105 points, but Peters temporarily stunted his former team's comeback effort when he picked off Patrick Mahomes with 1:18 remaining. It was the second interception of the season for Peters, who hasn't been quite as dependable as the Rams probably hoped when the acquired him from Kansas City in March.