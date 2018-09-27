Peters (calf) is unlikely to play Thursday against Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Peters did manage to participate in practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but it was the only practice time he logged since sustaining a calf injury last week against the Chargers. Check back prior to Thursday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff for the official inactives report, but should Peters not play as expected, the Rams would officially be down both starting cornerbacks (Aqib Talib is undergoing ankle surgery Thursday). Should both starters end up on the shelf, Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman would take on a significant workload in the secondary, while fourth-year corner Troy Hill could be asked to do much more than his regular role on special teams.

More News
Our Latest Stories