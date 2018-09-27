Rams' Marcus Peters: Trending towards inactive Thursday
Peters (calf) is unlikely to play Thursday against Minnesota, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Peters did manage to participate in practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but it was the only practice time he logged since sustaining a calf injury last week against the Chargers. Check back prior to Thursday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff for the official inactives report, but should Peters not play as expected, the Rams would officially be down both starting cornerbacks (Aqib Talib is undergoing ankle surgery Thursday). Should both starters end up on the shelf, Sam Shields and Nickell Robey-Coleman would take on a significant workload in the secondary, while fourth-year corner Troy Hill could be asked to do much more than his regular role on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio ready to fly
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...