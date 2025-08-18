Williams secured both of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown and returned two kicks for 40 yards during Saturday's 23-22 preseason win against the Chargers.

The UDFA out of Tulane made the most of his two catches in Saturday's contest, corralling a deep pass from Stetson Bennett on the last play of the third quarter for a 38-yard touchdown reception. Despite the touchdown, Williams looks to be a long shot to make the final 53-man roster with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield all locks for the roster and Xavier Smith seemingly distancing himself from the pack for the sixth (and likely final) wideout roster spot for the Rams.