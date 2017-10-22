Barron (thumb) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Rams insider Myles Simmons reports.

Barron was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but a limited session during Friday's practice foreshadowed optimism regarding his status for Sunday. He's slated to start at inside linebacker next to Alec Ogletree, while Bryce Hager and Cory Littleton could see additional snaps if Barron were to suffer any sort of setback.

