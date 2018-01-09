Rams' Mark Barron: Busy in playoff loss
Barron recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.
Despite battling various ailments all season and being limited to 14 regular-season games, Barron was able to rack up 86 tackles (73 solo), a sack and three interceptions. His overall value did take a hit because of the improvements the Los Angeles offense made, which kept the defense on the sidelines for longer stretches than in years past. Additionally, it's difficult to quantify just how much of an impact Barron's injuries had on his numbers. Still, he was a serviceable fantasy asset when on the field this year, and there's no reason to expect that to change in 2018.
