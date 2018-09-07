Rams' Mark Barron: Doesn't practice Thursday
Barron (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Following February shoulder surgery, Barron was embedded in recovery mode, limiting him to not much more than morning walk-throughs once training camp commenced. Coach Sean McVay said before Thursday's session that "in terms of eliminating anybody yet [for Monday's game at Oakland], we're not at that point." No matter, Barron likely has to participate in some capacity to suit up Week 1. If he's unable to play, Ramik Wilson should slot into Barron's slot at inside linebacker.
