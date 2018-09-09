Coach Sean McVay said Barron (Achilles) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Raiders, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Barron was slated to start at inside linebacker after making 86 tackles, one sack, four pass breakups and three interceptions in that role last season. If Barron does sit out, a mix of Ramik Wilson and Bryce Hager will fill the void.