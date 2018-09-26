Rams' Mark Barron: Doubtful for Thursday
Barron (ankle) is listed as doubtful on the Rams' final injury report of Week 4, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Barron has yet to play during the 2018 regular season, and was a non-participant in practice this week. It seems unlikely that the 28-year-old will suit up for Thursday's game against the Vikings, so Ramik Wilson figures to once again serve as a starting inside linebacker for the Rams.
