Barron (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Barron's status is anything but surprising, given that the 28-year-old has yet to participate in practice during the regular season and didn't play in the preseason. As long as Barron remains sidelined, expect Ramik Wilson to continue to start at inside linebacker.

