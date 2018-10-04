Rams' Mark Barron: Expected to play Sunday
Barron (ankle) expects to make his 2018 debut Sunday against Seattle, Myles Simmons of Rams.com reports.
Barron returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and this news all but confirms his availability for Week 5. The former first-round pick was a stalwart for the Rams in 2017, recording 86 tackles (73 solo) and one sack in 14 games. It could be assumed that Barron takes over his starting role at inside linebacker, but the extent of his playing time for Week 5 has yet to be determined.
